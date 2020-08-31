‘Uzalo’ this week: Fikile makes a big decision regarding Sbu

Monday, 31 August 2020

Nkunzi makes a shocking demand on Nosipho regarding her living in his house. Gabisile threatens a church member, forcing them to reconsider where their loyalties lie. Fikile is devastated when she sees someone she cares about having moved on.

Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Qhabanga is shocked to discover that a loyal congregant has sold him out. The sky is MaNgcobo’s roof as the whole of KwaMashu treats her like a pariah. Sbu and Fikile play that “I’ve moved on game”, and Sbu takes it to great lengths.

Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Qhabanga ruins his last chance, but could Gabisile’s quick thinking save the day? Sbu and Fikile can’t seem to get enough of playing games with each other.

Thursday, 3 September 2020

Mrs Madlala makes a surprising discovery in the form of a picnic at the park. Gabisile has a plan to place Qhabanga back in power, and he’s up for it. A couple makes up after realising that they miss each other profusely.

Friday, 4 September 2020

Nkunzi loves what he hears about MaNgcobo, Qhabanga makes a bad situation worse and Fikile makes a big decision regarding Sbu.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.