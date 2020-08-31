‘The Queen’ this week: Thando makes a revelation that leaves Shaka stunned

Monday, 31 August 2020

Thando’s ‘night after’ behaviour has Shaka irritated. Jackal drops a bomb that leaves Thato and Vuyiswa puzzled.

Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Harriet struggles to balance the Khoza’s money troubles. Thato tries to reach out to Jackal but things don’t go according to plan. Thando makes a revelation that leaves Shaka stunned.

Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Jackal has yet another surprise for Thato. A ghost from Harriet’s past blows into town.

Thursday, 3 September 2020

Brutus is not happy with Harriet’s way of dealing with an old foe. Jackal makes a surprising commitment to Thato. Thando sees a softer side to Shaka.

Friday, 4 September 2020

Brutus decides to end his Noma problem once and for all. Jackal has gone missing – has he met with foul play?

