What’s next for Pretty on ‘Gomora’?

The latest episode of Gomora on Monday saw Pretty confront her mother about a big change to her will.

It was revealed that Mam’ Sonto had cut Pretty out of her will and left everything to her favourite child Thati, including all her money, assets and even the tavern that Pretty has run for years.

Pretty is known for being jealous and bitter but if you spent your whole life in your older sister’s shadow, you probably would be too.

Find out what a heartbroken Pretty is planning on doing next since she didn’t make the cut (Hint: it’s not going to be pretty).

Tuesday, 1 September 2020

A drunk Pretty serves all her family members with a dish of ugly and uncomfortable truths. Teddy mans up and stands up to Ntokozo.

Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Pretty has had enough and she’s making everyone feel the pressure. It’s fun, games and laughter for the couples while Teddy watches from the sidelines.

Thursday, 3 September 2020

Teddy is struggling to deal with Ntokozo and Buhle’s relationship being flaunted in his face all the time. The tension in Sonto’s house rages on. Ntokozo is reminded that he’s dating the daughter of the man he killed.

Friday, 4 September 2020

Pretty and Thathi’s antagonism finally boils over into violence. Disaster strikes for Ntokozo and Buhle as social media claims another victim.

Monday, 7 September 2020

Ntokozo tries to contain the leak of the nudes and Pretty finds an unlikely ally in her fight against Sonto. Buhle learns who was behind the leak of the pictures.

Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Sonto makes a drastic decision that shocks her children. Ntokozo and Buhle struggle to deal with the backlash of a huge scandal.

Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Ntokozo and Buhle find themselves in a precarious position as they get further tangled up in their web of lies. Drama in the Molefe household escalates as the members are divided on what should be done.

Thursday, 10 September 2020

Ntokozo struggles to own up to the truth, while Sonto makes an earth-shattering admission.

Friday, 11 September 2020

Ntokozo and Buhle end things for good after being exposed at an SGB meeting. Pretty gets what she wants but she’s not as happy as she would have imagined.

Gomora airs weekdays at 7.30pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). Also available on Showmax

