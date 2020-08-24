‘Muvhango’ this week: Khensani’s life takes a surprising turn

Monday, 24 August 2020

Shaz gets into trouble about her last R100 that has gone missing. Sechaba tells Imani about the tumour on his appendix. Mulalo and the MMC shareholders agree on a deal.

Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Mulalo promises to come for everything that is Azwindini’s. Sechaba goes into surgery and Imani is a wreck. Khensani’s life takes a surprising turn.

Wednesday, 26 August 2020

KK sees opportunity in Qalabosha bidding for the tender. Imani and Sechaba are happy and in their own love bubble. Rendani thinks Shaz is entitled to Khensani’s money.

Thursday, 27 August 2020

A blast from Matshidiso’s past is back in town to haunt her. James makes a decision that will impact his company and his morality. There is war in Hangwani’s house over the lottery ticket.

Friday, 28 August 2020

James makes an ethical decision for his company. Kutlwano is back and running an illegal clinic. Khensani comes into her riches.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.