‘Scandal!’ this week: Phindile receives a sudden and very unexpected proposal

Monday, 24 August 2020

A plan threatens to unravel when emotions around Grace start getting in the way. Lerumo finds himself in a very complicated situation which he has to explain. Phindile is stunned when she receives a sudden and very unexpected proposal.

Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Simo slips up badly and realises he has to control two other people’s relationship. Neo is convinced that a new arrival in town is on the make. An immediate danger has the Ngemas in a panic.

Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Simo sets about ensuring that someone is increasingly in his power. The social worker makes a promise about Tebello. The Ngemas are unimpressed by treatment from a family member.

Thursday, 27 August 2020

Things escalate when a four-letter word slips out and Violetta hears about it. Tebello is confused about not being allowed to stay with a loved one. Phindile receives an offer that is too good to refuse.

Friday, 28 August 2020

Grace is rattled when the carpet is pulled out from under her. Neo makes a bid to hold onto someone he has grown to love. Zinzile is appalled by the behaviour of a family member.

