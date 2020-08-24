Soapies 24.8.2020 09:20 am

‘Scandal!’ this week: Phindile receives a sudden and very unexpected proposal

Citizen reporter
‘Scandal!’ this week: Phindile receives a sudden and very unexpected proposal

Scandal! Picture: Facebook

Here’s what’s coming up on ‘Scandal!’ this week.

Monday, 24 August 2020

A plan threatens to unravel when emotions around Grace start getting in the way. Lerumo finds himself in a very complicated situation which he has to explain. Phindile is stunned when she receives a sudden and very unexpected proposal.

Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Simo slips up badly and realises he has to control two other people’s relationship. Neo is convinced that a new arrival in town is on the make. An immediate danger has the Ngemas in a panic.

Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Simo sets about ensuring that someone is increasingly in his power. The social worker makes a promise about Tebello. The Ngemas are unimpressed by treatment from a family member.

Thursday, 27 August 2020

Things escalate when a four-letter word slips out and Violetta hears about it. Tebello is confused about not being allowed to stay with a loved one. Phindile receives an offer that is too good to refuse.

Friday, 28 August 2020

Grace is rattled when the carpet is pulled out from under her. Neo makes a bid to hold onto someone he has grown to love. Zinzile is appalled by the behaviour of a family member.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Scandal!’ confirms Hungani Ndlovu has not been fired 24.8.2020
Corruption probe into ‘own comrades’ slated 24.8.2020
‘Scandal!’ this week: Lerumo discovers the truth about a stranger’s identity 17.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Workers left in the lurch as UIF Ters payments suspended

Fitness and Wellness South Africans keen to get back to gyms, bucking global trend

Breaking News Bosasa ‘auction of the decade’ declared unlawful

Business News Financial carnage: Lockdown devastation in numbers

Politics Claims on Ace Magashule ‘fake news’, says ANC


today in print

Read Today's edition