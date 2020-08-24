‘Skeem Saam’ this week: Someone very close to Leeto Maputla confesses to a crime

Monday, 24 August 2020

Noah’s confession turns Mokgadi’s world upside down. Principal is forced to put her own feelings about Leshole aside for the benefit of the learners. Manaka can’t deny what he feels for Charity any longer.

Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Koloi enlists the help of his spooked friends for a sangoma mission. Charity is stung when Kat makes a condescending remark about her new relationship with Manaka. Leshole goes to inspire young minds at Turf High.

Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Someone very close to Leeto Maputla confesses to a crime. A mother is crushed to learn a disturbing truth about her son’s future from a stranger. Pretty’s excitement is cut short when MaNtuli rains on her parade.

Thursday, 27 August 2020

Mary and Mokgadi find themselves at loggerheads regarding where Noah should stay. Nimza harbours a desperate guest at the Magongwas. Pretty is forced to re-evaluate her passions after initially trashing them to her family.

Friday, 28 August 2020

Mokgadi has an unsettling ultimatum for Leeto. Pretty has a change of heart about the audition but her family refuses to support her.

