‘Generations’ this week: Mazwi puts Sphe in an impossible position

Monday, 24 August 2020

Thozamile is thrilled when she scores more from her deal than she expected. Tshidi overplays her hand with Kabisi. Lesedi finds out her ex stole her ideas.

Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Jerah’s manipulation tactics don’t seem to be working this time. Yster is only too happy to make some easy money. Zitha is caught in the middle of a secret meeting.

Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Mazwi puts Sphe in an impossible position. Gog’Flo thinks her granddaughter is making a mistake. Jack is starting to smell a rat.

Thursday, 27 August 2020

Things get out of hand when Thozamile won’t cooperate. Tau should know better than to forbid Nontle from doing something. Everyone takes an instant liking to Refilwe, so what now of their big plan?

Friday, 28 August 2020

Tshidi eavesdrops on a conversation between two old acquaintances. Jerah and his “assistant’ are in trouble for not getting along. Mbali realises there are intruders in the house.

