Soapies 24.8.2020 09:05 am

‘Uzalo’ this week: Zekhethelo and MaMlambo face close shave with death

Citizen reporter
‘Uzalo’ this week: Zekhethelo and MaMlambo face close shave with death

Uzalo. Picture: Facebook / OfficialUzaloSABC1

Here’s what to expect this week on ‘Uzalo’.

Monday, 24 August 2020

Nkunzi makes means to regain everything that belongs to him, his women included.

Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Nkunzi uses Zane as an example to remind everyone of what he’s capable of. Mr Mbatha makes MaDongwe feel young again and it seems that Fikile and Sbu have reached a stalemate in.

Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Gabisile’s good intentions backfire on her. Zekhethelo and MaMlambo face a close shave with death. The battle lines are literally drawn between Sbu and Fikile.

Thursday, 27 August 2020

Nkunzi reminds everyone that he is the bull of the kraal. MaDongwe chooses love over loyalty. Gabisile promises to bow down to Qhabanga’s rule. Kuvukiland remains divided, both sides are resolute in their stances.

Friday, 28 August 2020

When MaNgcobo learns of the new sleeping arrangements, she makes a big decision. MaDongwe’s reaction shocks everyone at the church and Fikile is ambushed at the salon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Uzalo’ this week: Two women are attacked, putting their lives in danger 17.8.2020
Why ‘Uzalo’ producers picked Sjava to play a Gqom-loving, hostel-dwelling hitman 13.8.2020
Veteran actor Jet Novuka joins the cast of ‘Uzalo’ 29.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Workers left in the lurch as UIF Ters payments suspended

Fitness and Wellness South Africans keen to get back to gyms, bucking global trend

Breaking News Bosasa ‘auction of the decade’ declared unlawful

Business News Financial carnage: Lockdown devastation in numbers

Politics Claims on Ace Magashule ‘fake news’, says ANC


today in print

Read Today's edition