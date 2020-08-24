‘Uzalo’ this week: Zekhethelo and MaMlambo face close shave with death

Monday, 24 August 2020

Nkunzi makes means to regain everything that belongs to him, his women included.

Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Nkunzi uses Zane as an example to remind everyone of what he’s capable of. Mr Mbatha makes MaDongwe feel young again and it seems that Fikile and Sbu have reached a stalemate in.

Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Gabisile’s good intentions backfire on her. Zekhethelo and MaMlambo face a close shave with death. The battle lines are literally drawn between Sbu and Fikile.

Thursday, 27 August 2020

Nkunzi reminds everyone that he is the bull of the kraal. MaDongwe chooses love over loyalty. Gabisile promises to bow down to Qhabanga’s rule. Kuvukiland remains divided, both sides are resolute in their stances.

Friday, 28 August 2020

When MaNgcobo learns of the new sleeping arrangements, she makes a big decision. MaDongwe’s reaction shocks everyone at the church and Fikile is ambushed at the salon.

