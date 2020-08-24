Soapies 24.8.2020 09:00 am

‘The Queen’ this week: Thato gets an unexpected blast from the past

Citizen reporter
The Queen. Picture: Supplied

Here’s what’s coming up on ‘The Queen’ this week.

Monday, 24 August 2020

Hector is on a cleanup mission. Harriet makes peace with losing her daughter

Tuesday, 25 August 2020

The Khozas start to wonder if they made the right decisions for their business. Hector makes a choice that stops Vuyiswa in her tracks.

Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Patronella brings her special brand of honesty. Thato has an unexpected blast from the past.

Thursday, 27 August 2020

The Khozas are starting to feel the pinch as business slows down. What does Jackal really want from Thato?

Friday, 28 August 2020

Hector’s operation is compromised. Thato is willing to do anything, even if it’s against the law, to get Jackal to take him seriously.

