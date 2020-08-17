‘Scandal!’ this week: Lerumo discovers the truth about a stranger’s identity

Monday, 17 August 2020

Xolile receives a desperate request and Grace has a carrot dangled in front of her. Lerumo gets a strange phone call and Tebello believes he saw someone from his past. Phindile prepares for a KZN war which looks like it may be coming to Joburg.

Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Simo puts his sights firmly on a new prey but his motive for targeting them becomes confused. Lerumo discovers the truth about a stranger’s identity. Phindile makes a stand but comes up against an unforeseen complication.

Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Blissfully unaware that she is being played, Grace comes to a decision. Neo fears the very thing that Tebello is hoping for. Phindile is stunned when she receives a serious warning.

Thursday, 20 August 2020

A young man uses charm and seduction to get Grace exactly where he wants her. Neo makes it clear that he will not give up what is dear to him without a fight. Phindile is torn between honouring tradition and staying true to herself.

Friday, 21 August 2020

Grace is in way deeper than she imagines as the way forward is plotted for her. Tebello’s despair increases as he waits and waits. Phindile discovers that a windfall can be a double-edged sword.

