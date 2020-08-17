‘Uzalo’ this week: Two women are attacked, putting their lives in danger

Monday, 17 August 2020

MaNgcobo comes face to face with her past when Nkunzi finally comes clean. Zekhethelo’s new acquaintance makes a subtle threat. Fikile and Sbu’s respective games take an unexpected turn.

Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Two women are attacked, putting their lives in danger. MaNgcobo struggles with her new reality. Nonka gives Sibonelo an ultimatum and Sbu’s games are taking a toll on Fikile.

Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Two women realise who is responsible for endangering their lives. In one household, the prodigal son returns and in the latest instalment of Sbu vs Fikile, Sbu takes things too far.

Thursday, 20 August 2020

Qhabanga is losing grip of the church, much to his frustration. Fikile seeks help from an alternative source regarding Sbu’s state of mind but fails.

Friday, 21 August 2020

When MaMlambo turns to the law for protection against Nongoloza, Nyawo sees an opportunity to scratch an itch. Qhabanga takes his frustrations out on an undeserving Gabisile and Fikile finally confess the truth to Sbu.

