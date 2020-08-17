‘Skeem Saam’ this week: An unexpected guest rocks up and saves the day

Monday, 17 August 2020

Mokgadi is forced to cover for Noah when the truth about the socks almost comes to light. Charity is very ill at ease when she sees an ex during her dinner date with Manaka.

Tuesday, 18 August 2020

An unexpected guest rocks up at the Maputla residence and saves the day. Kat advises his mother to report an obsessed ex-boyfriend.

Wednesday, 19 August 2020

After too many dead ends, Malebana and Babeile lose the case of their careers. Manaka advises Charity on how to proceed with the Jojo situation, and she is very receptive. Leshole’s anxiety level shoots up when an unexpected guest arrives.

Thursday, 20 August 2020

Noah’s guilt over the death of Ma Koloi is exacerbating. Manaka starts to have insecurities about a lady that is ostensibly out of his league.

Friday, 21 August 2020

An announcement from Noah hurts Leeto and disturbs the family. Charity realises that Kerrin is willing to play dirty to keep Jojo.

