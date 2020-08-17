‘Muvhango’ this week: Will Teboho’s marriage survive her latest antics?

Monday, 17 August 2020

Teboho tricks Mulalo into signing the deal. Sechaba learns the truth about Imani’s past. Rendani witnesses a drug sale.

Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Imani’s almost forgotten sex tape returns to haunt her. Rendani displays an uncanny knack for making herself unpopular. Lack of communication between Mulalo and Teboho have dramatic consequences for their future.

Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Teboho arrives in the nick of time, but will her marriage survive her latest antics? Imani and Sechaba have a huge fight about his leisure activities. Rendani’s watch vanishes and she’s convinced she knows who took it.

Thursday, 20 August 2020

Teboho believes Mulalo will divorce her. Sechaba tells Imani that he loves her. Rendani apologises to Khensani.

Friday, 21 August 2020

Mulalo is ready to sing KK’s contract but throws a spanner in the works. Sechaba receives bad news that could derail his health. Teboho’s worst nightmare of being divorced by Mulalo is about to come true when mysterious papers arrive at their home.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.