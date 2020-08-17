‘Generations’ this week: Jack proves once and for all where his loyalties lie

Monday, 17 August 2020

A fed-up Zitha finally puts her foot down. Jerah is nervous about messing up another big opportunity. For Mpho, the breaking down of one relationship results in the healing of others.

Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Lucy’s mind is made up after meeting Thomazile. Oom Swanepoel has some very bad news to relay. Gadaffi spots a touching interaction and sees red.

Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Lesedi is manipulated into doing someone’s work for them. Tshidi realises her husband isn’t the pushover she thought he was. Jack proves once and for all where his loyalties lie.

Thursday, 20 August 2020

Mbali gets a rude awakening on her first morning in KZN. Zitha is more determined than ever to get her way. Jerah reveals he has a mean streak in him.

Friday, 21 August 2020

Lucy is starting to worry but Mrekza thinks she’s overreacting. Mpho is floored to hear what Gadaffi is doing there. The big boss appoints the new Junior Producer for Flying News.

