‘The Queen’ this week: Schumacher and Mjekejeke receive some shocking news

Monday, 17 August 2020

Hector plays the Khozas and the Maakes against each other to get what he wants. Vuyiswa is caught between her desire to catch the murderer and keep her family safe.

Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Brutus and Kagiso blame themselves for Harriet’s drastic actions and wonder if she will come back to them. Vuyiswa is forced to consider the impact of her investigation on her family.

Wednesday 19 August 2020

Vuyiswa has a promising lead that brings her closer to the killers. Schumacher and Mjekejeke get some news that leaves them shocked.

Thursday, 20 August 2020

Jaros throws Vuyiswa an intriguing curveball.

Friday, 21 August 2020

The Khozas make a far-reaching decision that will affect the entire drug industry. Jaros makes a desperate move. Will he survive to tell his tale?

