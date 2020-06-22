Soapies 22.6.2020 09:19 am

‘The Queen’ this week: Thato finds himself in an unlikely love triangle

Citizen reporter
From fighting sexual assault, paternity tests and love affairs, don’t miss a moment of the action.

Watch ‘The Queen’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday 22 June 

Thato’s plans with Mildred are interrupted by a beautiful stranger. Brutus has heard enough of Kagiso’s excuses and unleashes his wrath on him.

Tuesday 23 June 

Dingane and Kagiso are in trouble as the Khozas turn on them. Schumacher becomes a threat to Thato’s recent winning streak with women.

Wednesday 24 June 

The tables turn for Kagiso and Dingane as they find themselves at the mercy of an old enemy. Thato’s gamble backfires when his date with Warona doesn’t go as planned.

Thursday 25 June 

Harriet and Brutus face off over who gets to live. Things get more complicated as Thato falls more deeply for Warona.

Friday 26 June 

Thato is shocked when he finds himself in an unlikely love triangle. Kagiso and Dingane continue to struggle against the threat that’s followed them into the Khoza mansion.

