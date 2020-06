Monday 29 June

Kagiso’s disappearance causes an uproar in the Khoza mansion. Thato tries to kill two birds with one stone. Brutus has reached the end of his rope with Dingane.

Tuesday 30 June

Brutus decides to rescue Dingane at the last minute, but is he already too late? Mildred proves to Schumacher and Thato that she’s the one running the show.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.