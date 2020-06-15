‘The Queen’ this week: Kagiso can’t remember what happened to Siyanda

Monday 15 June

Kagiso can’t remember what happened to Siyanda. Who will be the one to tell him? Jerry and Vuyiswa have their suspicions about what the Khozas have been up to. Will they disobey orders and investigate?

Tuesday 16 June

Kagiso and Dingane are horrified when a ghost from their past makes a reappearance. Thato is conflicted about whether to give in to a new love interest that could complicate his life.

Wednesday 17 June

A spooked Kagiso is determined to find out who’s behind his loss of memory and strange pranks. Thato agrees to some things he might regret after Mildred confronts him for standing her up.

Thursday 18 June

Shaka’s death rears its head again, forcing Kagiso and Dingane to make some ugly choices. Mjekejeke and Patronella disagree on what to do about Goodness’ disappearance. Jerry gets in the way of Mildred’s plans for Thato.

Friday 19 June

Dingane and Kagiso are in hell as they wait to find out how they will pay for their crimes. Thato’s confidence is shaken as he hears Mildred’s review of his performance.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.