Siyanda’s plan to trap Kagiso takes an interesting turn this week on ‘The Queen’

Citizen reporter
From fighting sexual assault, paternity tests and love affairs, don’t miss a moment of the action.

Here’s what’s coming up this week on ‘The Queen’.

Monday 8 June 

Goodness tries hard to save herself, but Siyanda is a step ahead of her.

Tuesday 9 June 

Schumacher helps Siyanda come up with a plan to cover up the lies she’s been feeding Kagiso and the Khozas. Mjekejeke is furious when he finds out what Georgina has been up to.

Wednesday 10 June 

Siyanda’s plan to trap Kagiso takes an interesting turn as the wrong man falls victim to her potions.

Thursday 11 June 

Kagiso’s cold feet make Siyanda take some dangerous steps to get what she wants. Georgina is about to lose it all at work and in her personal life.

Friday 12 June 

Kagiso and Siyanda’s secrets attack at the worst moment possible.
