‘The Queen’ this week: Siyanda thinks of a plan to get rid of Goodness

Monday 1 June

Kagiso feels the pressure as Harriet does whatever it takes to protect her grandchild. Siyanda keeps even more secrets from Kagiso as she tries to hold on to her happily ever after. Georgina’s web of lies puts her best friend in danger.

Tuesday 2 June

Siyanda’s leash tightens around Kagiso’s neck. Patronella gives Georgina surprising advice on how to deal with the thorn in her side.

Wednesday 3 June

Siyanda thinks of a plan to get rid of Goodness permanently. Georgina finds herself being slowly charmed by the least likely person.

Thursday 4 June

Schumacher worries when the Khozas’ riches and status start to go to Siyanda’s head. Georgina’s double life creates chaos at work.

Friday 5 June

Siyanda contemplates crossing the ultimate line in order to hold on to Kagiso. Georgina’s heart betrays her, leading her to unfamiliar territory.

