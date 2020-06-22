‘Scandal!’ this week: A trap is carefully set

Monday 22 June

Stokkies discovers the dark secret behind a seemingly innocent road trip. Gloria finds out her reputation works against her when she asks for the benefit of the doubt. Tebello takes action to avoid an uncomfortable situation at school.

Tuesday 23 June

Stokkies is desperate to get out of a frightening and illegal mission. Gloria confronts an unpleasant truth and is offered an opportunity. Tebello receives good and bad news.

Wednesday 24 June

An unexpected insight alerts Quinton to the potential whereabouts of a nemesis. A lucky charm initially seems to be working for an eager job-seeker. Tebello tests out his ‘new and improved’ self.

Thursday 25 June

Quinton finds the ideal spot to trap his target. Omphile’s crowning glory is a talking point and Phindile sees a glimmer of hope. Neo shares a concern with his son.

Friday 26 June

A trap is carefully set, but will the bait be taken? Phindile is unsure whether some techniques she has learned will help her. Tebello keeps a secret from the adults.

