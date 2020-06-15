Quinton takes on an illegal mission this week on ‘Scandal!’

Monday 15 June

Romeo is disturbed when Xolile suggests they cross the ultimate line. Rorisang receives support from an unexpected quarter. Neo eats a plateful of humble pie.

Tuesday 16 June

Xolile sets a trap for her enemy but gets resistance from someone close to her. Dintle sells an idea she gets from others as her own. Neo goes all out to make amends.

Wednesday 17 June

Xolile enlists her mother’s help to go over to the dark side. The contents of a bag gives Phindile’s confidence a knock. Neo’s influence displeases Lerumo and Yvonne has news.

Thursday 18 June

Quinton pays a heartfelt tribute and takes on an illegal mission. Competition at NFH intensifies and the workers are given a warning. Tebello learns that there will be a change to his circumstances at school.

Friday 19 June

Quinton prepares himself to go in search of justice. Phindile becomes convinced that a colleague is out to get her. Tebello faces new challenges at school.

