‘Scandal!’ this week: Mthunzi’s revenge goes according to his plan

Monday 8 June

Mthunzi strikes back in vicious fashion. Phindile shares her fears with someone who is dismissive of them. Lerumo confronts his father about the poor example he is setting.

Tuesday 9 June

Mthunzi’s revenge goes according to his plan. Gloria’s behaviour surprises her colleagues. Neo accuses an innocent person of a crime.

Wednesday 10 June

A showdown between three people leaves only two standing. An accusation tests a father and son’s relationship.

Thursday 11 June

Lerumo finds himself with a murder investigation on his hands. Tebello tries to fix an issue that is not of his making.

Friday 12 June

The Langas batten down the hatches as an investigation begins. An embittered employee campaigns against a new posting. Tebello’s attempt to make things right backfires.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.