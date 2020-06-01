‘Scandal!’ this week: Boniswa is stunned by a betrayal

Monday 1 June
Boniswa is stunned by a betrayal and Xolile is terrified of a new threat. Ndumiso faces an emotional dilemma. Yvonne needs all her courage to deal with unexpected change.
Tuesday 2 June
Thembeka makes a last ditch attempt to receive forgiveness. Neo offers his services to an unlikely partner. Yvonne finds leaving harder than she imagined.
Wednesday 3 June
Romeo shows little mercy when he starts to tie up loose ends. Opportunity knocks and Lindiwe thinks Phindile should open the door. Lerumo finds himself in a new role that he quite enjoys.
Thursday 4 June 2020
Episode 3577
Stokkies confesses his treachery and someone jumps to his defence. Phindile makes a bold statement. Neo is shocked when he hears of Lerumo’s plans.
Friday 5 June
Just when Quinton thinks he’s caught up, another shocking secret is revealed. Kgosi is finally sentenced for his crimes. Tebello’s respect for a man turns to fear.
