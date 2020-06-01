‘Scandal!’ this week: Boniswa is stunned by a betrayal

Monday 1 June

Boniswa is stunned by a betrayal and Xolile is terrified of a new threat. Ndumiso faces an emotional dilemma. Yvonne needs all her courage to deal with unexpected change.

Tuesday 2 June

Thembeka makes a last ditch attempt to receive forgiveness. Neo offers his services to an unlikely partner. Yvonne finds leaving harder than she imagined.

Wednesday 3 June

Romeo shows little mercy when he starts to tie up loose ends. Opportunity knocks and Lindiwe thinks Phindile should open the door. Lerumo finds himself in a new role that he quite enjoys.

Thursday 4 June 2020

Episode 3577

Stokkies confesses his treachery and someone jumps to his defence. Phindile makes a bold statement. Neo is shocked when he hears of Lerumo’s plans.

Friday 5 June

Just when Quinton thinks he’s caught up, another shocking secret is revealed. Kgosi is finally sentenced for his crimes. Tebello’s respect for a man turns to fear.

