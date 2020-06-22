Kabisi is caught off guard by a kiss this week on ‘Generations’

Monday 22 June

Nkaba is furious about being challenged in public. Luzuko confirms that the kidnapping will happen tonight. A shocking interview on Flying News has the whole town talking.

Tuesday 23 June

Mrekza quickly has to dodge a bullet when Lucy confronts him. Jack isn’t about to be painted as the bad guy. Tshidi’s persistence might finally be paying off.

Wednesday 24 June

Nontle is determined to fix the mess she made but has no idea how. The Moroka brothers want to get rid of their unwelcome guest. Lesedi warns Mpho about stealing customers but it falls on deaf ears.

Thursday 25 June

Ayanda’s aghast about what her daughter wants to do but Tau seems to like the idea. Mazwi shows up at the Lounge and is shocked by what he finds. Kabisi is caught off guard by a kiss.

Friday 26 June

Jack takes the bait reveals his true colours. Melokuhle puts her foot in it just as Sipho intended. Mrekza seizes the moment when Gadaffi shows up.

