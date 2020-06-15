‘Generations’ this week: Will Sphe fall for her friend’s manipulation?

Monday 15 June

The more her man says everything’s fine, the less Fikile believes him. Will Mpho’s hard work pay off? Not many women have the guts to ask a Russian gangster for help.

Tuesday 16 June

Pele couldn’t have chosen a worse time to make an arrest. Gadaffi always comes through for his family when it matters. Nontle isn’t impressed when Tau asserts his authority.

Wednesday 17

Ayanda hits on an idea that has her all fired up. Jack is furious after it’s revealed he was played. Will Sphe fall for her friend’s manipulation?

Thursday 18 June

Mpho has to choose between his job and newfound passion. Fikile tells Lucy why she’s worried about her relationship. Tshidi finally reveals her plan to shocked Zondiwe.

Friday 19 June

Nontle is not about to take no for an answer. Kabisi is proving to be a hard nut to crack. Playing double agent is starting to take it’s toll on Zitha.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.