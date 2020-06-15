Soapies 15.6.2020 09:21 am

‘Generations’ this week: Will Sphe fall for her friend’s manipulation?

Citizen reporter
‘Generations’ this week: Will Sphe fall for her friend’s manipulation?

Picture: Generations' Facebook page

Watch ‘Generations’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday 15 June 

The more her man says everything’s fine, the less Fikile believes him. Will Mpho’s hard work pay off? Not many women have the guts to ask a Russian gangster for help.

Tuesday 16 June 

Pele couldn’t have chosen a worse time to make an arrest. Gadaffi always comes through for his family when it matters. Nontle isn’t impressed when Tau asserts his authority.

Wednesday 17 

Ayanda hits on an idea that has her all fired up. Jack is furious after it’s revealed he was played. Will Sphe fall for her friend’s manipulation?

Thursday 18 June 

Mpho has to choose between his job and newfound passion. Fikile tells Lucy why she’s worried about her relationship. Tshidi finally reveals her plan to shocked Zondiwe.

Friday 19 June 

Nontle is not about to take no for an answer. Kabisi is proving to be a hard nut to crack. Playing double agent is starting to take it’s toll on Zitha.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tshidi drops a bomb on her husband this week on ‘Generations’ 8.6.2020
Sphe gets the fright of her life this week on ‘Generations’ 1.6.2020
A showdown in the township leads to several arrests this week on ‘Generations’ 25.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 