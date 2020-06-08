Tshidi drops a bomb on her husband this week on ‘Generations’

Monday 8 June

What could possibly be a fate worse than death? Jerah and Lesedi are nervous when they’re called into the boardroom. Palesa leaves behind her old life.

Tuesday 9 June

Ayanda’s curious why a girl she doesn’t know desperately wants to meet with her. Cosmo takes Mpho on about his attitude. Zondiwe is worried to hear her daughter’s machinations include Smanga.

Wednesday 10 June

Tau gets the shock of his life and demands an explanation. Thembeka reveals the latest damage her baby daddy inflicted. Nontle’s gut was right about her relationship being in trouble.

Thursday 11 June

Jerah tries to warn his friend but it falls on deaf ears. Gadaffi is in a rage and no one can calm him down. Nkaba seethes when his ‘ally’ forces him into a corner.

Friday 12 June

Luzuko tells Jack he has a lead and a plan. Ayanda panics when she can’t get hold of Thembeka. Tshidi drops a bomb on her husband.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.