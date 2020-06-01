Sphe gets the fright of her life this week on ‘Generations’

Soapies 1.6.2020 09:21 am

Citizen reporter
Monday 1 June 

Zondiwe gets a mysterious phone call and collapses on the spot. Jerah is going out of his way to be nasty. The insurance guy realises something fishy is going on.

Tuesday 2 June 

Mazwi has his hands full with furious Tizita. Sphe enters her office and gets the fright of her life.

Wednesday 3 June 

Gog’Flo tells Lesedi to clean up her own mess. Palesa’s friends are disgusted by her behaviour. Gadaffi spots something at the hospital which leaves him dazed and pained.

Thursday 4 June 

Returning from the dead isn’t as easy as it might seem. Pele makes an arrest which he hopes will be in vain. Lucy receives a distressing phone call.

Friday 5 June 

Fikile finally gets what she wanted all along. Jack arrives at the apartment to find a chilling surprise waiting for him.

