Sphe gets the fright of her life this week on ‘Generations’

Monday 1 June
Zondiwe gets a mysterious phone call and collapses on the spot. Jerah is going out of his way to be nasty. The insurance guy realises something fishy is going on.
Tuesday 2 June
Mazwi has his hands full with furious Tizita. Sphe enters her office and gets the fright of her life.
Wednesday 3 June
Gog’Flo tells Lesedi to clean up her own mess. Palesa’s friends are disgusted by her behaviour. Gadaffi spots something at the hospital which leaves him dazed and pained.
Thursday 4 June
Returning from the dead isn’t as easy as it might seem. Pele makes an arrest which he hopes will be in vain. Lucy receives a distressing phone call.
Friday 5 June
Fikile finally gets what she wanted all along. Jack arrives at the apartment to find a chilling surprise waiting for him.
