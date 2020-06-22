‘Muvhango’ this week: Mpho and Tenda cross the line

Monday 22 June

Mpho is touched when Tenda takes her suggestions to heart. Rendani assumes she will be able to have a royal wedding, but things are not that simple. Marang and James are stunned by Ausi Ntsoaki’s demands.

Tuesday 23 June

A photo in the local newspaper puts Azwindini’s nose out of joint and a smile on Tendamudzimu’s face. The Vhakwevho give Hulisani a hard time when his family arrives to negotiate lobola. Ausi Ntsoaki discovers a snake in the grass when her demand regarding an employment contract blows up in her face.

Wednesday 24 June

Azwindini plans a romantic getaway for his wife but gets unexpected results. Hulisani is hustling trying to come up with the lobola money demanded by the Vhakwevho. Ausi Ntsoaki tries to impress Marang and James but puts herself on the line of being fired.

Thursday 25 June

Tenda tells Azwindini to stop fretting; he respects Mpho too much to do anything sinister with her. Hulisani comes clean to Rendani that he can’t afford to pay the lobola. Rendani offers to pay for it. Seipati and Ausi Ntsoaki bury the hatchet.

Friday 26 June

Mpho and Tenda cross the line of no return. Rendani and Hulisani face their first financial hurdle as a married couple. Ausi Ntsoaki is disappointed by her first pay.

