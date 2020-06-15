Mpho and Tenda share a tender moment this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday 15 June

The trap is set, Azwindini relishes the outcome, only to be betrayed by someone close. Gizara comes face to face with Hulisani and gives him an ultimatum for the sake of Rendani. Ausi Ntsoaki is ready to throw in the towel but the prophet reveals something life-changing.

Tuesday 16 June

Azwindini wants Mpho to spy on Tenda. Tenda warns Hulisani that the Vhakwevho will never accept him. Ausi Ntsoaki fires James’ helper.

Wednesday 17 June

Mpho and Tenda share a tender moment. Rendani decides to go without her family’s blessing over her marriage. Ausi Ntsoaki tries to secure her job in James and Marang’s house.

Thursday 18 June

Ambani gives Tendamuzimu a hard time. Gizara put his head on the chopping block for Rendani. Ausi Ntsoaki’s prophecy finally comes true.

Friday 19 June

Azwindini feels betrayed by his loved one. Rendani arrives in Thathe to face the family. Hangwani opens Ntsoaki’s eyes to something she is oblivious to.

