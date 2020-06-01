‘Muvhango’ this week: Gugu suffers an unexpected loss

Monday 1 June

Azwindini shocks everyone when he relents to Mpho’s wishes. Gugu suffers an unexpected loss. Marang’s unexpected guest drives her insane.

Tuesday 2 June

Vho-Masindi sabotages Mpho’s chances of being a candidate. Gugu and Qhawe are hard hit by their loss. James and Marang deal with their unwelcome guest who refuses to leave.

Wednesday 3 June

Mpho gets the job and finds out that she’ll be working closely with Tenda. Gugu blames Qhawe for her loss. Ausi Ntsoaki and Hangwani hit it off.

Thursday 4 June

Mpho hides the truth about her new appointment. A rapid romance kicks off with Rendani and Hulisani. Hangwani unknowingly reveals Ausi Ntsoaki’s secret.

Friday 5 June

Mpho and Tenda lock horns and Mpho comes off second best. Rendani is in love but Shaz wonders if it’s going to last. Marang feels bad when Ausi Ntsoaki tells her the full story of what happened to her.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.