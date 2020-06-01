Soapies 1.6.2020 09:17 am

‘Muvhango’ this week: Gugu suffers an unexpected loss

Citizen reporter
‘Muvhango’ this week: Gugu suffers an unexpected loss

Picture: Muvhango Facebook page

Watch ‘Muvhango’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday 1 June 

Azwindini shocks everyone when he relents to Mpho’s wishes. Gugu suffers an unexpected loss. Marang’s unexpected guest drives her insane.

Tuesday 2 June 

Vho-Masindi sabotages Mpho’s chances of being a candidate. Gugu and Qhawe are hard hit by their loss. James and Marang deal with their unwelcome guest who refuses to leave.

Wednesday 3 June 

Mpho gets the job and finds out that she’ll be working closely with Tenda. Gugu blames Qhawe for her loss. Ausi Ntsoaki and Hangwani hit it off.

Thursday 4 June 

Mpho hides the truth about her new appointment. A rapid romance kicks off with Rendani and Hulisani. Hangwani unknowingly reveals Ausi Ntsoaki’s secret.

Friday 5 June 

Mpho and Tenda lock horns and Mpho comes off second best. Rendani is in love but Shaz wonders if it’s going to last. Marang feels bad when Ausi Ntsoaki tells her the full story of what happened to her.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Muvhango’ this week: The heist goes horribly wrong 25.5.2020
James changes his mind about Meiki this week on ‘Muvhango’ 18.5.2020
Mpho lies to Azwindini this week on ‘Muvhango’ 11.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 