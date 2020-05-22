‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ renewed for two more seasons

The Bold and the Beautiful, the multiple Daytime Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Drama Series and a pillar of the CBS daytime schedule for the past 33 years, has been renewed for two more years, through the 2021-2022 broadcast season, it was announced this week by the CBS Television Network.

The series can be seen in South Africa on Monday to Friday at 5.30pm on Eva, DStv 141, with a weekend omnibus on Saturdays at 4pm. The Bold and the Beautiful averages over 3.2 million viewers every day.

“For over three decades, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime lineup,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president, current programs, CBS Entertainment.

“The show has been a creative and ratings success due to the supremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has assembled.

“Of course, none of this would have been possible without the show’s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed.

“We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families.”

Executive producer Bradley Bell said: “I am thrilled to dive into years 34 and 35 of The Bold and the Beautiful. We are grateful to Amy Reisenbach and everyone at CBS for their incredible commitment to the series. Of course, many thanks to our loyal fans who motivate us every day.”

The Bold and the Beautiful, the most-watched US produced daytime drama in the world, is set in Los Angeles and tells the compelling story of high fashion, glamour, honour, romance, passion and, most importantly, family.

