‘Gomora’, ‘Isibaya’ and ‘The River’ return with new episodes

Fans of Mzansi’s hit soapies Gomora, The River and Isibaya will have something to look forward to as the shows return to the small screen on 25 May.

This news comes in the wake of the easing of lockdown regulations from the beginning of this month, allowing television productions to return to set, albeit with stringent measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Kutlwano Ditsele, the executive producer of popular telenovela Gomora, expressed his excitement to be back in the hot seat: “The lockdown was a necessity, but we missed being on the set of Gomora. Any opportunity to wake up and live out our filmmaking dream is always a blessing!”

The shows are coming back in a big way, thanks to a slew of new episodes.

“Viewers can expect more intrigue, twists and much drama when Gomora returns. It’s going to feel like a sequel; just bigger and better,” said Ditsele.

While Gomora was on the small screen for only a month, the telenovela recorded high viewership ratings in April, making it the most-watched show on Mzansi Magic. Not to be overshadowed or forgotten is Isibaya, which will return to glory with its own plot twists and intrigue.

Adding to the good news, Showmax confirmed that Gomora is now available to stream for those who want to binge-watch the show.

Get ready for a Gomora binge! The riches-to-rags telenovela now streaming on Showmax ????✊????❤️ pic.twitter.com/mSzbTW449o — Showmax (@ShowmaxOnline) May 20, 2020

