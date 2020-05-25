Mthunzi celebrates an imminent victory this week on ‘Scandal!’

Monday 25 May

Mthunzi is told that his prize is within reach and he relishes the news. Sheila realises just how close she has come to achieving her heart’s desire. Amo makes a sincere offer to smoke a peace pipe.

Tuesday 26 May

Mthunzi celebrates an imminent victory while an old rival infiltrates his space. Neo is haunted by distressing visions. Tebello gets an idea stuck in his head and turns to Timothy for help.

Wednesday 27 May

Romeo’s plan is enacted and it seems that the victim may be starting to swallow the bait. Sheila faces the music but bites back. Tebello sets up romance for two unsuspecting adults.

Thursday 28 May

Mthunzi reaches the pinnacle of happiness when a declaration is made. Ndumiso’s happiness is short lived when he receives some great news. Yvonne has a reservation about taking the next step.

Friday 29 May

The time for a reckoning has come and bloody revenge is sworn. Sheila is still not honest when she is called on a lie. Yvonne feels like her life is finally coming together but then she receives some very bad news.

