‘Scandal!’ this week: Romeo’s latest brainwave has Thembeka outraged

Monday 18 May

Xolile takes matters into her own hands, which causes Boniswa to become very concerned. Caiphus, Ndumiso and Gloria are fearful when Caiphus is summoned. Layla mistakenly believes she can reverse events.

Tuesday 19 May

Romeo tries to spin some bad news into an opportunity. Caiphus gets two unexpected surprises when he visits Neo. Ingrid makes a big decision which Layla fears is fuelled by her allegation.

Wednesday 20 May

Romeo’s latest brainwave has Thembeka outraged. Neo receives a very disturbing phone call and readies his gun. Wesley and Amo face off with unexpected results.

Thursday 21 May

A predator becomes the prey. Fury and pain leads to a man having a heart attack. Amo is willing to be schooled by an unlikely person.

Friday 22 May

Romeo reveals a truth to Thembeka that makes her hate Mthunzi even more. Neo moves on and Ndumiso fears for his life. Amo messes up his progress by saying the wrong thing.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.