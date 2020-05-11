‘Scandal!’ this week: Thembeka exploits love to get what she wants

Monday 11 May

Mthunzi throws caution to the wind and reiterates a game-changing offer. Sheila is stunned by a radical proposal. Layla delivers an ultimatum which infuriates one co-worker and distresses another.

Tuesday 12 May

Thembeka makes sure she is highly receptive to some unwanted advances. Sheila has to make a choice but it’s fairly clear which way she is leaning. Amo refuses to accept that an uncomfortable situation is of his making.

Wednesday 13 May

Thembeka makes a massive decision but will she be able to pull it off? Caiphus hears shocking news and acts on it. Ingrid doubts herself but is still plagued by what she thinks may have happened to her.

Thursday 14 May

Thembeka exploits love to get what she wants. Sheila discovers something that excites her. Wesley holds Layla accountable for Ingrid’s pain.

Friday 15 May

A life hangs in the balance and the guilty party fears her actions will be exposed. While Ndumiso thinks the future looks bright, his lover is making other plans. Ingrid is upset to realise the consequences of her actions on the people around her.

