Soapies 4.5.2020 09:21 am

‘Scandal!’ this week: Quinton is caught up in a hoax

Citizen reporter
Picture: etv Scandal/Facebook

Watch ‘Scandal!’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday 4 May 

Romeo’s plan starts to take shape but possibly at huge personal risk. Gloria decides on a new course of action. Ingrid has an encounter that leaves her deeply disturbed.

Tuesday 5 May 

Xolile agrees to a plan but will her marriage survive it? Sheila discovers what her blackmailer wants from her. Rattled Ingrid is unsure what to do about a colleague’s behaviour.

Wednesday 6 May 

A complex deception involving Xolile is presented to an enemy. Kgosi makes an announcement which kicks his mother’s plans into high gear. Amo finds himself in a situation he thought he had put behind him for good.

Thursday 7 May 

A new ‘relationship’ is staged for an audience of one. The pressure of her secret forces Sheila to take action. Ingrid gets a new perspective on her confusing experience.

Friday 8 May 

Quinton is unwittingly caught up in a hoax. Ndumiso demands an explanation which arouses suspicion. Ingrid finally makes a move to address her dilemma.
