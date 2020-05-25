A showdown in the township leads to several arrests this week on ‘Generations’

Monday 25 May

Mme Ntswaki resorts to drastic measures to get through to her daughter. Lesedi is not about to let her ex call the shots in her life. Will Mpho have the courage to pull the trigger this time round?

Tuesday 26 May

Just when Pele thinks he’s made progress, he finds out he was wrong. Palesa arrives home and makes a horrible discovery. Gadaffi is furious to hear what went down and decides to take action.

Wednesday 27 May

People seem to be pitching at the commune at the worst possible time. Mavusana issues a grim warning to one of his men. Jerah is under pressure and takes it out on his ex.

Thursday 28 May

Lesedi takes her power back. Mpho and Rabbit are ready to end things once and for all.

Friday 29 May

Tau is floored after Nontle’s revelation and rushes off to help. Palesa finds it very hard to do what she needs to do. A showdown in the township leads to a dead body and several arrests.

