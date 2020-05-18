‘Generations’ this week: Mpho finds out his life is in danger

Monday 18 May

Palesa snoops around, determined to get some answers. Crazy J does some snooping of his own and is shocked by what he finds. Pele wants to rekindle the flame.

Tuesday 19 May

Mme Ntswaki has even more bad news to tell her daughter. Not everyone is happy when Luyolo pitches at the Diale house. Nontle makes a shocking discovery about her boyfriend.

Wednesday 20 May

Gadaffi is being played and he doesn’t even know it. Lesedi gets the answers she’s been looking for but still isn’t happy. Mpho finds out his life is in danger.

Thursday 21 May

Rabbit wants revenge and he wants it now. Palesa is caught red-handed trying to commit fraud. Seems Jerah’s emotional blackmail did the trick after all.

Friday 22 May

The tenants are horrified when a ‘special delivery’ arrives at the house. Nontle has yet another shock in store for her. Dr Zwane won’t allow a “no-good prostitute” to mess with him.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.