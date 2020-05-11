Palesa realises her secret is out this week on ‘Generations’

Monday 11 May

Will Dumisani tell the cops the truth? Sphe gets roped into something she doesn’t want to do. Who would come knocking at the commune so late?

Tuesday 12 May

Seems tough love did the trick with Lesedi, or did it? Mme Ntswaki comes clean about the pain she’s experiencing. In fighting monsters has Mpho become a monster himself?

Wednesdsy 13 May

Palesa realises her secret is out. Sphe’s forced to reveal some devastating news. The unsuspecting boys walk straight into an ambush.

Thursday 14 May

Gog’Flo is as always the voice of calm and reason. Rabbit makes a startling discovery while interrogating the prisoner. Pele gets a surprise visitor and is even more surprised by what she says.

Friday 15 May

Everyone at the commune seems to be in a bad space. Nontle gets a pleasant surprise which instantly changes her mood. Lesedi lets her hair down for the first time in forever.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.