Nontle makes a shocking discovery this week on ‘Generations’

Monday 4 May

Tracy is ready to take back her power. Cosmo is worried Mei’s suspicions might be right. Lesedi has no idea her world’s about to fall apart.

Tuesday 5 May

Brian is shocked but impressed by what goes down at his house. Grace conspires with her son. Boipelo thinks there’s only solution.

Wednesday 6 May

The fight training gets personal when two students climb into each other. Why would a woman spike her daughter-in-law’s tea? Mpho is on a mission and it’s making his friend worried.

Thursday 7 May

Nontle makes a shocking discovery. A heart-to-heart with Gog’Flo helps Cosmo make up his mind. Kabisi is not done playing dirty.

Friday 08 May

CrazyJ has a plan on how to get Lesedi out of her funk. Her mother’s strange voice message leaves Palesa unsettled. Pele’s ready to reach out but James has misgivings.

