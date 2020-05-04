Soapies 4.5.2020 09:20 am

Nontle makes a shocking discovery this week on ‘Generations’

Citizen reporter
Picture: Generations' Facebook page

Here’s what to expect this week on ‘Generations’.

Monday 4 May 

Tracy is ready to take back her power. Cosmo is worried Mei’s suspicions might be right. Lesedi has no idea her world’s about to fall apart.

Tuesday 5 May 

Brian is shocked but impressed by what goes down at his house. Grace conspires with her son. Boipelo thinks there’s only solution.

Wednesday 6 May 

The fight training gets personal when two students climb into each other. Why would a woman spike her daughter-in-law’s tea? Mpho is on a mission and it’s making his friend worried.

Thursday 7 May 

Nontle makes a shocking discovery. A heart-to-heart with Gog’Flo helps Cosmo make up his mind. Kabisi is not done playing dirty.

Friday 08 May 

CrazyJ has a plan on how to get Lesedi out of her funk. Her mother’s strange voice message leaves Palesa unsettled. Pele’s ready to reach out but James has misgivings.
