Njeza rejects Sibonelo’s lobola this week on ‘Uzalo’

Monday 25 May

MaMlambo slips from Godfather’s grip. Sibonelo reveals he’s taking two wives. Fikile wrestles conflicting emotions about her pregnancy.

Tuesday 26 May

The Khanyile boys avenge their father. MaZaza backs Gabisile into a tight corner. Fikile is bitter with Sbu for not having a solid plan for their future family.

Wednesday 27 May



Thulani and Godfather indulge in their newfound assets. Njeza rejects Sibonelo’s

lobola. Fikile regrets staying with Sbu.

Thursday 28 May

Nkunzi and MaNgcobo slowly feel the walls closing in on them. Sibonelo shocks everyone by agreeing to a ridiculous amount of lobola. Sbu tries prove Fikile wrong by stepping up as a man.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.