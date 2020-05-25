Soapies 25.5.2020 09:21 am

Njeza rejects Sibonelo’s lobola this week on ‘Uzalo’

Citizen reporter
Picture: Uzalo on Facebook

Here’s what’s coming up on ‘Uzalo’ this week.

Monday 25 May 

MaMlambo slips from Godfather’s grip. Sibonelo reveals he’s taking two wives. Fikile wrestles conflicting emotions about her pregnancy.

Tuesday 26 May 

The Khanyile boys avenge their father. MaZaza backs Gabisile into a tight corner. Fikile is bitter with Sbu for not having a solid plan for their future family.

Wednesday 27 May

Thulani and Godfather indulge in their newfound assets. Njeza rejects Sibonelo’s
lobola. Fikile regrets staying with Sbu.

Thursday 28 May 

Nkunzi and MaNgcobo slowly feel the walls closing in on them. Sibonelo shocks everyone by agreeing to a ridiculous amount of lobola. Sbu tries prove Fikile wrong by stepping up as a man.

