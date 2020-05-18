Fikile makes a shocking discovery this week on ‘Uzalo’

Monday 18 May

Nkunzi’s failed heist places him in a position where he hears painful truths from his lover. MaZaza continues to make Gabisile’s life a living nightmare. Fikile’s excitement forces Sbu to dig himself in a deeper hole with more lies.

Tuesday 19 May

Nkunzi takes a drastic decision. When Tsunami doesn’t get what he came for, he does the unthinkable and MaZaza becomes a thorn in Gabisile’s side.

Wednesday 20 May

Things go awry for Sibonelo and his crew, but all is not as it seems. Fikile’s world is turned upside down. Sibonelo and Gabisile’s plan to deal with MaZaza fails dismally.

Thursday 21 May

In the aftermath of the heist there seems to be another showdown looming when suspicions arise within the two teams. It looks like it’s the end of the road for Gabisile. Kuvukiland’s favourite couple is under siege.

Friday 22 May

Gabisile makes a final decision on how to deal with a huge secret that could destroy lives. The chickens come home to roost for Sibonelo. Fikile makes a shocking discovery about her future.

