Nkunzi gets a threat from an unlikely source this week on ‘Uzalo’

Monday 4 May

MaNgcobo deals a heavy blow to Zekhethelo. Sibonelo puts Lilly in a catch-22, and Sbu makes the toughest decision of his life.

Tuesday 5 May

Nkunzi finds himself having to choose between equally important people in his life. Lilly realises just how twisted Sibonelo is, and Sbu’s negotiation with Sibonelo doesn’t go as planned.

Wednesday 6 May

Nkunzi gets a threat from an unlikely source. Lilly gives Gabisile a stern warning, and Sbu can’t tell Fikile the truth.

Thursday 7 May

Babekazi fears for her life now that she’s exposed KwaMashu’s femme fatale. MaNgcobo is compelled to fire a close employee to appease Nkunzi’s wounded ego. Fikile celebrates Sbu’s newfound “power” prematurely.

Friday 8 May

Gabisile is hurt when she learns that someone close to her has lost faith in her innocence. KwaMashu is not running short of marriage proposals, and they’re all coming from the same household. Sbu receives an expensive gift, but doesn’t think twice to make it disappear.

