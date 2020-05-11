Mpho lies to Azwindini this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday 11 May

When Gizara finds out what the cursed land really holds, he demands a steak in the business. When it dawns to James what he has really done, he regrets his actions. Margaret puts Hangwani’s mind at ease when doubts were beginning to accumulate.

Tuesday 12 May

Gizara decides to join an unholy alliance. Meiki and Tebello’s relationship is threatened as they thought things were now going back to normal. Hangwani’s Israel trip takes an unexpected turn when Margaret leaves the country.

Wednesday 13 May

Mpho lies to Azwindini about what she’s been up to. James is shocked by Meiki’s suggestion. Vho-Sara confronts Vho-Masindi about the Israel trip.

Thursday 14 May

A video clip goes viral, with ripple effects throughout Thathe. James receives an unexpected proposal that promises to turn Marang’s world upside down. The first leg of the trip has begun and the Thathe ladies head to Joburg.

Friday 15 May

The royal house tries to reign in Mpho who is hellbent on creating a scandal in Thathe. While James is trying to process Meiki’s ultimatum to marry her, Marang makes a decision for all of them. The Israel group is ready to take off but a funny thing happens on the way to the Holy Land.

