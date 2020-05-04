‘Muvhango’ this week: James gets an unpleasant surprise

Monday 4 May

Gizara’s true intentions are revealed to the horror of the royal family. James does the unthinkable when he realises Meiki and Tebello’s marriage plans would estrange him from his son. Things get out of hand as more family members want to sign up for the trip to Israel.

Tuesday 5 May

Borosi lets Gizara know that he will be ousted from the throne unless he listens to what he has planned. James is still on the run with an unsuspecting Lesedi. Teboho has insinuated herself into going to Israel and she has already started causing trouble.

Wednesday 6 May

Phusuphusu believes Gizara is going to use the throne for self-enrichment. Phineas recognises Lesedi from the newspaper and James tries to buy his silence. More ladies decide to tag along to the trip.

Thursday 07 May

The royal family makes some inquiries about the land Tenda wants to buy and discovers something surprising. James trusts the wrong person and gets an unpleasant surprise. Teboho is not sure Margaret can be trusted.

Friday 8 May

Suspicions rise as Tenda refuses to listen to good advice regarding the land rights he’s acquired. The noose tightens as James finds himself on the run. Teboho makes Mulalo nervous about con artists in the travel industry.

