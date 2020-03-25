‘7de Laan’ halts production in the wake of national lockdown

Popular Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan has announced that effective today, the production will be entering a break in order to comply with the nationwide lockdown as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“As the show is filmed two months ahead of time, we can re-assure viewers that 7de Laan has got episodes in production until 25 May 2020,” read part of a statement issued by the show.

“While the uncertainty of what the future holds looms, we can only hope that by playing our part, our collective efforts will yield the desired outcome of containing the spread of to coronavirus and protecting the most vulnerable to this pandemic.”

The show encouraged all citizens to play their part and comply with the new rules put in place during this time.

“In the words of president Cyril Ramaphosa: “for we are a nation at one, and we will surely prevail. May God protect our people. Nkosi Sikel’ iAfrica. Morena boloka sechaba sa heo. God seën Suid Afrika. God bless South Africa. Mudzimu phathutshedza Afurika. Hosi katekisa Afrika.”

7de Laan cooperates with the National Lockdown.#7delaan#Stayhome#wevegotthis#Esti #Rickus #Gabby #Aggie #Connie… Posted by 7de Laan (Amptelik) on Tuesday, 24 March 2020

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

