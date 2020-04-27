Soapies 27.4.2020 09:10 am

Lelo overplays her hand with Mapitsi this week on ‘Skeem Saam’

Citizen reporter
Lelo overplays her hand with Mapitsi this week on ‘Skeem Saam’

Picture: Skeem Saam's Facebook page

Here’s what to expect this week on ‘Skeem Saam’.

Monday 27 April 

Things get out of hand when a cocky Lelo overplays her hand with Mapitsi. Marothi gets up to no good in Rachel’s absence. Sthoko and Alfred are faced with a major challenge regarding the trip and have to work on a holiday.

Tuesday 28 April 

A side-chick who is getting too comfortable is put in her place. Mapitsi’s raging temper is provoked by her arch nemesis. A last minute crisis can potentially derail the school trip.

Wednesday 29 April 

Marothi receives some disturbing news that may affect his marriage. Tbose is fed up with Mapitsi’s obsession with Lelo. The tension at the Moloisi household worries Koloi.

Thursday 30 April 

Rachel manages to tame Marothi but struggles to come up with an explanation when some people show up unannounced. Malebana and Babeile are convinced that the forensic investigator is hiding something.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Rachel’s investigation lead to a dead end this week on ‘Skeem Saam’ 20.4.2020
‘Skeem Saam’ this week: Rachel thwarts Marothi’s plan 13.4.2020
‘Skeem Saam’ actor Charles Maja dies 9.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 