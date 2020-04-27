Lelo overplays her hand with Mapitsi this week on ‘Skeem Saam’

Monday 27 April

Things get out of hand when a cocky Lelo overplays her hand with Mapitsi. Marothi gets up to no good in Rachel’s absence. Sthoko and Alfred are faced with a major challenge regarding the trip and have to work on a holiday.

Tuesday 28 April

A side-chick who is getting too comfortable is put in her place. Mapitsi’s raging temper is provoked by her arch nemesis. A last minute crisis can potentially derail the school trip.

Wednesday 29 April

Marothi receives some disturbing news that may affect his marriage. Tbose is fed up with Mapitsi’s obsession with Lelo. The tension at the Moloisi household worries Koloi.

Thursday 30 April

Rachel manages to tame Marothi but struggles to come up with an explanation when some people show up unannounced. Malebana and Babeile are convinced that the forensic investigator is hiding something.

