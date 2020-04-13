‘Skeem Saam’ this week: Rachel thwarts Marothi’s plan

Monday 13 April

Marothi panics when someone close threatens him about his lover. Kat and Candice are furious when they discover that they’ve been taken for a ride. Koloi is elated when his uncle sees things his way.

Tuesday 14 April

Lelo and Lehasa’s efforts to do damage control are thwarted by Turf’s prominent blogger. Rachel receives devastating news from her superior at the hospital. Noah is stung when a girl he’s interested in tells him what he doesn’t like to hear.

Wednesday 15 April

Koloi makes a hefty request to Lelo and Lehasa on live radio. Rachel finds herself caught in Marothi’s ever expanding web of lies. Tbose consoles Noah about Emma in a very personal way.

Thursday 16 April

Rachel thwarts Marothi’s plan to go see his other girl. Koloi and Sis Ouma are shocked by a surprise visitor. Sthoko appeals to an ally to get out of an unwanted dinner but fails.

Friday 17 April

Babeile makes a startling discovery regarding the factory fire. Will Celia’s dinner date with Sthoko and Alfred happen? Marothi takes a risk in the middle of the night that might land him in hot water.

