Soapies 13.4.2020 09:15 am

‘Skeem Saam’ this week: Rachel thwarts Marothi’s plan

Citizen reporter
‘Skeem Saam’ this week: Rachel thwarts Marothi’s plan

Picture: Skeem Saam's Facebook page

Watch ‘Skeem Saam’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday 13 April 

Marothi panics when someone close threatens him about his lover. Kat and Candice are furious when they discover that they’ve been taken for a ride. Koloi is elated when his uncle sees things his way.

Tuesday 14 April 

Lelo and Lehasa’s efforts to do damage control are thwarted by Turf’s prominent blogger. Rachel receives devastating news from her superior at the hospital. Noah is stung when a girl he’s interested in tells him what he doesn’t like to hear.

Wednesday 15 April 

Koloi makes a hefty request to Lelo and Lehasa on live radio. Rachel finds herself caught in Marothi’s ever expanding web of lies. Tbose consoles Noah about Emma in a very personal way.

Thursday 16 April 

Rachel thwarts Marothi’s plan to go see his other girl. Koloi and Sis Ouma are shocked by a surprise visitor. Sthoko appeals to an ally to get out of an unwanted dinner but fails.

Friday 17 April 

Babeile makes a startling discovery regarding the factory fire. Will Celia’s dinner date with Sthoko and Alfred happen? Marothi takes a risk in the middle of the night that might land him in hot water.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Skeem Saam’ actor Charles Maja dies 9.4.2020
Lelo finally gets what she wants this week on ‘Skeem Saam’ 6.4.2020
This week on ‘Skeem Saam’: Is Lelo finally out of Lehasa’s life? 30.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 