Lelo finally gets what she wants this week on ‘Skeem Saam’

Citizen reporter
Picture: Skeem Saam's Facebook page

Watch ‘Skeem Saam’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday 6 April 

Rachel sees a side to Marothi that disturbs her deeply. Lelo strikes a deal with Kat and Candice that leaves Kat suspicious. Emma is shocked to learn that she’s nabbed the heart of someone else in her class.

Tuesday 7 April 

Marothi and Rachel’s marriage reaches dangerous territory. Lelo finally gets what she wants but remains suspicious of Lehasa. Noah finds himself almost losing balance from a tightrope of lies.

Wednesday 8 April 

Turfloop Hospital is temporarily disrupted by a raging man, leaving one nurse especially ashamed. Kat finds himself against the ropes due to his not-so-deep pockets. Koloi has his work cut out for him convincing Sis Ouma to shell out money for something important.

Thursday 9 April 

Marothi seems to have his player game on lockdown. Lelo plays the long game, making sure she’ll be ready to pounce when the time is right. It’s school trip fever at Turf High.

Friday 10 April 

Rachel’s world crumbles when she goes through Marothi’s phone. MaNtuli is taken aback when she learns about her enemy’s new venture. Koloi sabotages his chance of going on the school trip when he talks behind someone’s back.

